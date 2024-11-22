The survey hit a record price of $64.05 for a party of 10 in 2022 as consumers were hit hard by inflation caused by increasing demand and supply chain disruptions coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though prices overall have come down the past two years, the combined cost of the turkey and all the trimmings will still be about 19% higher than the pre-pandemic average, AFBF said.

The survey of prices includes 11 staple Thanksgiving ingredients, such as a 16-pound turkey and cranberries. Other items include stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls, peas, a veggie tray, and pumpkin pie with whipped cream, which AFBF said is sufficient to feed a party of 10.

But the list does not include beer, wine or liquor.

“The turkey is traditionally the main attraction on the Thanksgiving table and is typically the most expensive part of the meal,” AFBF economist Bernt Nelson said in a news release. “The American turkey flock is the smallest it’s been since 1985 because of avian influenza, but overall demand has also fallen, resulting in lower prices at the grocery store for families planning a holiday meal.”

The average price of a 16-pound bird was $25.27, AFBF said, down about 6% on a per-pound basis compared to a year ago.