Business
Business

Data center developer plans Georgia campus worth at least $16B, CEO says

The project will rank among the largest data center campuses in the state.
This is a rendering of T5 Data Centers' planned campus in Palmetto, a 1 million-square-foot facility that will offer 200 megawatts of leasable space.

Credit: Courtesy T5 Data Centers

Credit: Courtesy T5 Data Centers

This is a rendering of T5 Data Centers' planned campus in Palmetto, a 1 million-square-foot facility that will offer 200 megawatts of leasable space.
By
49 minutes ago

A data center developer announced plans to build one of Georgia’s largest computer server farms, a 20-building campus that will require more power than one of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors.

T5 Data Centers is pursuing a 1.2-gigawatt campus on an undisclosed site in Georgia, the company’s CEO, Pete Marin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Monday. The project will be the Buckhead-based company‘s fourth in Georgia and its largest by a wide margin, likely worth at least $16 billion, Marin said.

The project joins a burgeoning pipeline of data center projects poised for the Peach State, which has been the fastest-growing market for computer server farms in the country since 2023. Data centers have experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, spurred by rapid investments in artificial intelligence and expanding needs for more digital storage space.

“The future is going to be all things digital,” Marin said. “The states that have the best digital infrastructure are going to be the winners, and that’s going to play out over the next 10 years.”

T5 in February announced plans to build five gigawatt-plus campuses across the country, starting with a project in Illinois. The Georgia location is the second the company has confirmed, with the other three spots coming to yet-to-be-announced “key markets,” Marin said.

The company has called it a “scaled campus strategy,” where individual 60-megawatt data centers are built in phases across a large site as tenants lease space. Marin said he expects to announce the specific Georgia location later this year.

“(The campuses) are going to be upwards of $16 to $18 billion each,” he said. “And we’re committed to doing one of these scaled campuses in Georgia.”

ExploreGeorgia among most generous states for data center incentives, reports show

T5’s current metro Atlanta portfolio includes three data centers, both existing and under construction. The largest is a 300-megawatt campus in development in Lithia Springs, while a 200-megawatt project is being built in Palmetto.

This is a T5 data center in Chicago, which was completed in 2018, according to a news release at the time from the company. (Courtesy of T5)

Credit: T5

icon to expand image

Credit: T5

Multiple other multibillion-dollar data center campuses have been proposed across Georgia, although many lack an established developer that has built one before. Last month, gigantic data center proposals with 12 buildings and 27 buildings were pitched for Bartow County and Columbia County near Augusta, respectively.

ExploreAtlanta’s data center market isn’t just growing fast. It’s unprecedented

While data centers can strain utility grids, proponents say they have minimal impacts on nearby roads and schools because they often employ only a few dozen workers per building. In addition, the expensive equipment housed within data centers can lead to significant tax revenues.

“You’ve got this massive infrastructure build and massive capital investment that’s happening nationally and globally,” Marin said. “There’s probably five states and cities leading the charge within the U.S., and Georgia is one of them.”

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Jeff Graham (right) executive director of Georgia Equality, leads supporters carrying boxes of postcards into then-Gov. Nathan Deal’s office on March 2, 2016. Representatives from gay rights groups delivered copies of 75,000 emails to state leaders urging them to defeat so-called religious liberty legislation they believed would legalize discrimination. (Bob Andres/AJC)

Why Hollywood didn’t publicly fight Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ bill

The film and television industry of today is very different than the one that existed when Gov. Deal vetoed the religious liberty measure in 2016.

Slowdown in global shipping will soon hit Georgia. Are layoffs, shortages next?

Global shipping is slowing a month after President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” escalation of the trade war. Georgia companies, workers and consumers could soon feel it.

Opinion: $160K BMW showed me combustion is essential to a performance car experience

In the BMW XM, once the 31 miles of electric range runs out, the gasoline engine is even more impressive than any electronic sound, gadget or software could ever be.

The Latest

Container vessels line the docks of the Georgia Ports Authority's Garden City Terminal. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

Credit: courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority

Slowdown in global shipping will soon hit Georgia. Are layoffs, shortages next?

Why Hollywood didn’t publicly fight Georgia’s ‘religious liberty’ bill

Opinion: $160K BMW showed me combustion is essential to a performance car experience

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.