A data center developer announced plans to build one of Georgia’s largest computer server farms, a 20-building campus that will require more power than one of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors.

T5 Data Centers is pursuing a 1.2-gigawatt campus on an undisclosed site in Georgia, the company’s CEO, Pete Marin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Monday. The project will be the Buckhead-based company‘s fourth in Georgia and its largest by a wide margin, likely worth at least $16 billion, Marin said.

The project joins a burgeoning pipeline of data center projects poised for the Peach State, which has been the fastest-growing market for computer server farms in the country since 2023. Data centers have experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, spurred by rapid investments in artificial intelligence and expanding needs for more digital storage space.

“The future is going to be all things digital,” Marin said. “The states that have the best digital infrastructure are going to be the winners, and that’s going to play out over the next 10 years.”

T5 in February announced plans to build five gigawatt-plus campuses across the country, starting with a project in Illinois. The Georgia location is the second the company has confirmed, with the other three spots coming to yet-to-be-announced “key markets,” Marin said.