A data center developer announced plans to build one of Georgia’s largest computer server farms, a 20-building campus that will require more power than one of Plant Vogtle’s nuclear reactors.
T5 Data Centers is pursuing a 1.2-gigawatt campus on an undisclosed site in Georgia, the company’s CEO, Pete Marin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Monday. The project will be the Buckhead-based company‘s fourth in Georgia and its largest by a wide margin, likely worth at least $16 billion, Marin said.
The project joins a burgeoning pipeline of data center projects poised for the Peach State, which has been the fastest-growing market for computer server farms in the country since 2023. Data centers have experienced unprecedented growth in recent years, spurred by rapid investments in artificial intelligence and expanding needs for more digital storage space.
“The future is going to be all things digital,” Marin said. “The states that have the best digital infrastructure are going to be the winners, and that’s going to play out over the next 10 years.”
T5 in February announced plans to build five gigawatt-plus campuses across the country, starting with a project in Illinois. The Georgia location is the second the company has confirmed, with the other three spots coming to yet-to-be-announced “key markets,” Marin said.
The company has called it a “scaled campus strategy,” where individual 60-megawatt data centers are built in phases across a large site as tenants lease space. Marin said he expects to announce the specific Georgia location later this year.
“(The campuses) are going to be upwards of $16 to $18 billion each,” he said. “And we’re committed to doing one of these scaled campuses in Georgia.”
T5’s current metro Atlanta portfolio includes three data centers, both existing and under construction. The largest is a 300-megawatt campus in development in Lithia Springs, while a 200-megawatt project is being built in Palmetto.
Credit: T5
Credit: T5
Multiple other multibillion-dollar data center campuses have been proposed across Georgia, although many lack an established developer that has built one before. Last month, gigantic data center proposals with 12 buildings and 27 buildings were pitched for Bartow County and Columbia County near Augusta, respectively.
While data centers can strain utility grids, proponents say they have minimal impacts on nearby roads and schools because they often employ only a few dozen workers per building. In addition, the expensive equipment housed within data centers can lead to significant tax revenues.
“You’ve got this massive infrastructure build and massive capital investment that’s happening nationally and globally,” Marin said. “There’s probably five states and cities leading the charge within the U.S., and Georgia is one of them.”
