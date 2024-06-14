Fairburn Director of Planning and Zoning Denise Brookins said the DRI filing is preliminary, since the project’s size might not be large enough to trigger the required state review, which would be conducted by the Atlanta Regional Commission. Some data center campuses span multiple million square feet, although they employ only a few dozen workers despite their sprawl.

Artificial intelligence coupled with demand for more digital storage space across various industries has spurred data center development across the U.S., and Atlanta has emerged as an unrivaled market for these facilities. Since 2023, data center construction in metro Atlanta has increased 211%, which is the fastest among major data center markets across the country, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

The proliferation of data centers has sparked pushback from some communities and lawmakers over their strain on local utilities, consuming copious amounts of water and electricity. State regulators in April allowed Georgia Power to expand its electricity-generating capacity — mostly powered by fossil fuels — mainly due to the vast number of data center projects being built or in the pipeline across the state.

This year, state lawmakers passed a suspension of the state sales tax break program for certain large data centers. The bill’s sponsors said the incentive program isn’t giving the state much financial return on its multimillion-dollar investment. But Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed that measure earlier this month, saying a suspension would be abrupt, especially since the state Legislature two years ago extended the program until 2031.