Survey: Chick-fil-A again leads restaurant industry in a key measure

Chick-fil-A, the third largest U.S. restaurant chain by sales, was an exception. Its systemwide sales grew. So did profits for the brand’s owner.

ACSI managing director David VanAmburg said in a press release that “restaurants need to continue to give customers all the options they’ve become accustomed to over the last year and a half. If not, they might grab a bite somewhere else.”

Ratings for full-service restaurants overall rose slightly over the last year, ACSI found, as consumers awarded higher scores for food quality, speed of food orders from tables, layout and cleanliness, and courtesy of wait staff.

Limited-service restaurants, meanwhile, were dinged for food quality, order accuracy, layout and cleanliness, and courtesy and helpfulness of staff. But scores improved for the quality and reliability of mobile apps, according to ACSI.