Papa John’s to locate HQ at The Battery in Cobb

Papa John’s will open a new headquarters in The Battery Atlanta, the development owned by the Braves' real estate arm next to Truist Park in Cobb County, the company and the Braves announced Tuesday.
Pape John’s International, which owns the pizza restaurant chain, announced it was opening a new headquarters in the Atlanta area in September. The company is maintaining its existing headquarters in Louisville as well, according to a spokesperson.
Company president and CEO Rob Lynch told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September that the COVID-19 pandemic helped the company have its best year ever thanks to increased demand for delivery as more people work and study remotely.
The new space will be 60,000 square feet and is expected to add 200 jobs locally.
“We’re excited to expand in Atlanta – a vibrant city that’s home to several QSR brands and provides incredible access to a deep, diverse talent pool," Lynch said in a statement about the Cobb County location Tuesday.
The statement said the move should be completed by summer 2021.