State gave Microsoft $6 million training grant

As part of its package to lure Microsoft to Atlantic Station, the state of Georgia gave the tech giant a $6 miillon grant to spend on employee training and recruitment at state colleges.
Microsoft announced in May it will open an office at Atlantic Station, a $75 million development that will create 1,500 jobs. The office will focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence and will be located in the Atlantic Yards building, which is still under construction. The office is expected to open next summer.
Microsoft must use the grant for employee training and recruitment at state colleges and universities, according to the state Department of Economic Development. The money comes from the state’s Regional Economic Business Assistance program.
Microsoft may also obtain additional economic incentives from the state, such as tax credits based on the number of jobs created. Details of those incentives were not disclosed on Tuesday.
A Microsoft spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.
Earlier this month, entities affiliated with Microsoft were involved with the $127 million acquisition of the Quarry Yards development project on the Westside, according to sources. Microsoft could develop office space and affordable housing at the 70-acre site, which had been owned by former Atlanta Brave Mark Teixeira and his development company, Urban Creek Partners.
The Redmond, Wash.-based company has been involved in other initiatives in Atlanta during the past year. Microsoft and the CDC Foundation gave $1 million to create a pandemic response center in Atlanta. And the backers of a health care innovation district in Midtown have recruited Microsoft to join the project.