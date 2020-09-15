State gave Microsoft $6 million training grant

Microsoft announced in May it will open an office at Atlantic Station, a $75 million development that will create 1,500 jobs. The office will focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence and will be located in the Atlantic Yards building, which is still under construction. The office is expected to open next summer.

Microsoft must use the grant for employee training and recruitment at state colleges and universities, according to the state Department of Economic Development. The money comes from the state’s Regional Economic Business Assistance program.