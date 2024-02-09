Lawrenceville police looking to add gunshot detection system

BreakingNews
33 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville Police Department wants to purchase a gunshot detection system that they say will help them locate and respond to incidents more quickly.

Police Cpt. Brad Grove told city council members that a Flock Safety Raven Gunshot Detection System uses audio sensors to find the location of gunshots. Grove said the department receives about 137 calls involving gunfire every year, and a location for the gunfire is only given in about half of the incidents.

The technology can detect the location of gunfire within a 90-foot accuracy range and it automatically alerts police, Grove said, who added that the sensors would be located mainly in the city’s entertainment district downtown.

Lawrenceville city council members will vote on whether to add the system at the next city council meeting later this month.

About the Author

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

