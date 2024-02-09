Lawrenceville police looking to add gunshot detection system

The Lawrenceville Police Department wants to purchase a gunshot detection system that they say will help them locate and respond to incidents more quickly.

Police Cpt. Brad Grove told city council members that a Flock Safety Raven Gunshot Detection System uses audio sensors to find the location of gunshots. Grove said the department receives about 137 calls involving gunfire every year, and a location for the gunfire is only given in about half of the incidents.

The technology can detect the location of gunfire within a 90-foot accuracy range and it automatically alerts police, Grove said, who added that the sensors would be located mainly in the city’s entertainment district downtown.