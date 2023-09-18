Slutty Vegan, workers to settle Brooklyn lawsuit over unpaid wages

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan has come to terms with three former employees who sued earlier this year alleging management improperly paid its employees, according to documents filed last month in Brooklyn federal court.

The settlement comes after three former New York employees— Latoya Adams, Davaughn Clarke and Branden Cook — made a range of allegations against the chain in April. The three alleged they were not paid promised bonuses, overtime was either unpaid or miscalculated and that they experienced other issues with their wages while working for the restaurant’s Brooklyn location.

But in late August, Adams, Clarke and Cook accepted a $10,000 settlement offer from Slutty Vegan, records show. In return, the three have agreed to dismiss their case. The agreement is pending approval of a judge.

Slutty Vegan did not respond to a request for comment about the settlement, nor did the attorney representing the plaintiffs.

The Brooklyn case is the second lawsuit in less than a year claiming a restaurant owned by Aisha “Pinky” Cole improperly paid workers. In November 2022, Cole and two of her partners at the Ponce City Market-based Bar Vegan were sued in federal court in Atlanta for allegedly withholding tips and failing to meet the federal minimum wage requirements. The case is nearing settlement, according to a recent report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Cole has denied the allegations against Bar Vegan, writing on Instagram, “What do I gain withholding someone’s hard earned money when my blessings overflow EVERYDAY? When I’m helping people EVERYDAY! When I’m using my resources to put people on EVERYDAY.. employees included! My life’s work is in service, and this negativity don’t match my name.”

Separate from the lawsuits, August was a busy month for Slutty Vegan. The restaurant’s products became available on the shelves of metro Atlanta Target stores and it opened a new location on Spelman College’s campus.

