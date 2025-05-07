Executives at electric vehicle startup Rivian adjusted their expectations for 2025 because of the fast-changing tariff environment, advising Wall Street that the automaker will likely deliver fewer vehicles this year.

Company leaders, however, said they remain unshaken by new threats from the Trump administration to revoke an approved federal construction loan for a planned $5 billion factory in Georgia.

R.J. Scaringe, CEO of California-based Rivian, told investors Tuesday that the automaker is bracing for new tariffs levied by President Donald Trump to increase production costs by a few thousand dollars per vehicle. Those expectations prompted Rivian to increase its projected expenditures for the year by $100 million and cut its projection for how many EVs it will deliver to customers.

“We are not immune to the impacts of the global trade and economic situation, which we expect to impact material costs, material availability, capital expenditures and the demand backdrop,” Scaringe said on an investor call discussing Rivian’s first quarter financials.

The automaker expects to deliver 40,000 to 46,000 EVs during 2025, a decrease from the 46,000 to 51,000 units Rivian projected at the beginning of the year. During the first quarter, the automaker delivered 8,640 EVs and produced 14,611 vehicles at its sole factory in Normal, Illinois.