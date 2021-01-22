X

Qatar Airways to restart Atlanta flights in June

Qatar Airways flight attendants prepare to board an A380 for the inaugural flight from Atlanta to Doha in 2016. Ben Gray / bgray@ajc.com
Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Qatar Airways announced it will restart flights to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in June, more than a year after suspending its Doha-Atlanta route due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The route to Atlanta from Qatar’s hub will start June 1 with four flights a week. Doha-based Qatar has been operating flights to other American cities. Atlanta will be its 12th destination in the United States.

The last time Qatar operated the Atlanta route was March 30.

German carrier Lufthansa said it plans to resume flights to Atlanta during its summer season, which starts March 28. However, because of the “fluid situation,” it’s unclear exactly when flights will start again, according to a Lufthansa spokeswoman.

A number of other foreign carriers are operating flights to Atlanta, including British Airways, Turkish Airlines and Delta partners Air France, KLM, Korean Air and Virgin Atlantic. Many of them halted flights to Atlanta early on in the pandemic. U.S. carriers Delta, Southwest, American, United, Spirit, Frontier and JetBlue and others also have been operating flights at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Air Canada and Canadian low-cost carrier WestJet have yet to resume flights to Atlanta.

