Qatar Airways relaunches Atlanta flights

“There’s pent-up demand, definitely,” said Eric Odone, Qatar Airways vice president of sales for the Americas. Qatar has been operating flights to other U.S. cities during the coronavirus pandemic, and Atlanta is its 12th destination in the United States.

Most of the passengers during the pandemic are luxury leisure travelers and expatriates traveling back to their home countries, with corporate travel still slow to recover, according to Odone. Qatar’s hub is in Doha, and many travelers fly there to connect to other places around the globe. From Atlanta, travelers are headed to places like Egypt, Kenya, Dubai, South Africa and Nigeria, Odone said.