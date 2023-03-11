Protest over derailment held at Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta headquarters

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in testimony before a U.S. Senate committee on Thursday said he is committed to improving the railroad’s safety, but fell short of endorsing a rail safety bill that has been introduced in Congress. When pressed on adding more paid sick leave for workers, he committed to continue discussions on “important quality of life issues” with unions.

“We’re here to demand accountability from Norfolk Southern and its CEO,” said Kelsea Bond, co-chair of the Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America, in front of the company’s headquarters on Saturday. She advocated for Norfolk Southern to pay expenses for residents affected by the Ohio derailment.

“We want them to pay every cent of their medical bills,” Bond said. “We want them to pay every cent to relocate to a new location if they need it.”

The company announced earlier this month that it plans safety upgrades and is working with the Georgia Tech Research Institute to develop more advanced safety inspection technology.

Alex Cliver, a student at Georgia Tech who spoke during the rally, said he thinks Norfolk Southern needs “to be more transparent about what they’re doing and fully repay everything.”

“I think all around America, people are not happy with Norfolk Southern,” Cliver said.