Parts of Georgia’s coast are sinking. See where the problem is worst

Along Georgia’s 100-mile coastline, it’s no secret that sea levels are rising — and expected to climb even higher in the coming decades.

The rising water means the flood risk posed by normal high tides and tropical storms has grown, a reality that is already forcing communities up and down the coast to adapt. But there is another, lesser-known factor allowing water to creep closer to cities like Savannah and Brunswick: In many places, the land beneath them is sinking.

A peer-reviewed study published in the scientific journal Nature in March found much of Savannah is sinking by nearly 1 inch per decade, and by 2 inches in some pockets. The study used a mix of satellite imagery and global positioning system (GPS) data to determine how fast areas are subsiding.

Natural processes that began as the last Ice Age ended are partly to blame. Land that was pushed down under the enormous weight of the ice sheets that covered much of North America continues to rise today, while Georgia and other areas beyond the edges are moving in the opposite direction. Excessive groundwater pumping in coastal counties are also contributing to the problem, the study’s authors say.

Explore the map below to see where Georgia’s coast is sinking the fastest.

