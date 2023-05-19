Norfolk Southern strikes deal with engineers union for paid sick leave

Sick leave for rail workers arose as a key issue last year in rail labor talks and a threatened strike. President Joe Biden signed legislation in December to block a national railroad strike, while at the same time pushing for railroads to offer paid sick leave to workers.

The deal announced this week means Norfolk Southern engineers “finally have access to the time they need and deserve to manage their personal wellbeing,” said Dewayne Dehart, a general chairman at BLET, in a written statement.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw in a statement said the agreement continues the company’s “industry-leading effort to enhance quality of life.”

In the wake of the Norfolk Southern’s toxic derailment in East Palestine, Ohio in February, Scott Bunten, a BLET general chairman, said he believes the railroad is eager to be seen as a “better, kinder, gentler railroad.” Political pressure has also come to bear on railroads, he said, after many people around the country learned last year that rail workers did not get paid sick leave.

The union said it is working to secure similar sick leave agreements with other railroads. “I hope this settlement will help bring those negotiations to a positive conclusion,” said BLET National President Eddie Hall in a written statement.