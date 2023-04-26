Norfolk Southern takes $387 million hit from Ohio derailment

Officials decided to burn vinyl chloride from rail cars to prevent an uncontrolled explosion, which resulted in a huge plume of dark smoke over the town.

The company has faced lawsuits over the wreck by residents, shareholders, the U.S. Justice Department and Ohio’s attorney general.

The railroad and government agencies have also spent months cleaning up contamination from the hazardous materials that spilled from the train, and testing the air and water.

Norfolk Southern says since the East Palestine derailment, it has contributed more than $30 million to the community, including more than $13 million in financial assistance to families, $7.5 million to state agencies and local fire departments in Pennsylvania that responded to the derailment, $3 million to the East Palestine fire department for fire equipment used in the derailment response and other contributions.

The $387 million charge from the derailment drove down the company’s profits to $466 million in net income in the first three months of the year, down from $703 million a year earlier.

The company’s insurance policies cover legal liability for bodily injury and property damage to third parties of $75 million to $800 million per occurrence, with up to $1.1 billion for “specific perils.”