More guns caught at ATL airport security, even with fewer passengers

Those who are caught with guns at airport security checkpoints risk arrest and can face civil penalties of up to $13,669.

According to Georgia gun dealers, gun sales began spiking early on in the pandemic. Other areas of the country have seen similar increases.

Even though it isn’t the airport with the most passengers going through security checkpoints, Hartsfield-Jackson often ranks as the airport with the most guns caught at checkpoints. That held true this July.

After Atlanta’s 27 guns caught, the next highest airports were Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver International, with 13 each, followed by Nashville with 12.

TSA advises travelers not to pack their firearm in a carry-on bag and to check bags for prohibited items before heading to the airport.