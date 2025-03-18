One of Midtown’s largest eyesores is poised to become a rare park nuzzled among some of the city’s landmark skyscrapers.
The Midtown Alliance at its annual meeting Tuesday announced it is under contract to acquire the four-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St., a site once envisioned for a new symphony hall and later for high-rise condo towers that never came to fruition.
Midtown Alliance President and CEO Kevin Green said the space will be developed into a public park.
“For years, we’ve sat and talked about the imperative of creating open space in Midtown to permanently protect,” he told the 1,000-plus person crowd at the Fox Theatre.
The transaction terms weren’t immediately disclosed, but Green said he expects to close the deal by mid-May.
The Midtown Alliance will gather design input from the community once the transaction closes. Though Midtown sits on the border of Piedmont Park, Green said the Midtown business district covers roughly 770 acres but only has about 1.1 acres of permanently protected green space. He said this site is one of the rare opportunities to expand that figure.
“In a red hot real estate market, to look for space that could be acquired for public space is like playing musical chairs. But the music never stops and the chairs keep disappearing,” Green said.
The land, long one of the highest-profile development sites in Midtown, has laid barren for years. It was once planned as a new home for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, plans that were dashed by the Great Recession. Later, it was proposed as the site of multiple high-rise residential towers called Opus Place, which also failed to materialize.
— This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.
