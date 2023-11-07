BreakingNews
Gwinnett County teacher charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy

Luxe condos were pitched for this Midtown site. Now it’s been foreclosed

Site for the proposed Opus Place tower near the Woodruff Arts Center was returned to its lender

Credit: City Haus

Credit: City Haus

News
By
32 minutes ago

A developer who envisioned the Opus Place skyscraper condominium complex in Midtown lost the site to foreclosure Tuesday after the long-stalled project failed to gain traction.

New York-based Olympia Heights Management LLC pursued multiple development plans for 98 14th Street near the Woodruff Arts Center over the past nine years, but none of the skyline-changing developments came to fruition. The site was advertised for foreclosure last month after the developer defaulted on its $40 million loan.

Real estate lender Benmark took back the property after it placed a credit bid worth the value of the original loan. A credit bid is essentially the foreclosing entity’s interest in the property, not cash.

Attempts to contact officials with Olympia Heights and Benmark were not returned.

ExploreAtlanta apartment owner loses complex to foreclosure, delays another

Olympia Heights purchased land from Woodruff Arts Center in 2014 to propose a three-skyscraper complex featuring residences, a hotel and retail along 14th street across from the Four Seasons Hotel. In the years that followed, the project plans were downscaled and delayed.

In 2016, plans shifted to a two-tower development, including a 74-story condo building, with retail and a restaurant plaza. Roni Avraham, who was Olympia Height’s director of development at the time, said the firm had a mix of Israeli and American investor equity in place and was working to obtain financing.

By 2018, a website for the Opus Place development said the project at 98 14th St. would be Midtown’s tallest residential tower at 53 stories. A real estate development firm said that year that the 257-unit building was more than 20% sold. The condo units were listed with floor plans ranging from 625 square feet to 4,000 square feet, at prices ranging from the mid-$400,000s to penthouse homes at $12 million, the AJC reported at the time.

But in 2020, as the luxury brokerage company Berkshire Hathaway was pre-selling condos in the tower, the developer was reportedly looking to sell 2.2 acres of the site.

The Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation by hiking interest rates have wreaked havoc on the commercial real estate market. Rising rates and a post-pandemic purging of office space by many companies has led to a glut of available space and put pressure on landlords with mortgages coming due.

While financing new residential projects has also posed a challenge recently, Opus Place failed to gain traction well before the Fed’s inflation-fighting campaign. Midtown has also experienced a development boom over the past decade with several high-rise towers contributing to the city’s skyline.

Buildings within another large urban project — Newport’s South Downtown — were also slated for foreclosure Tuesday. However, the public auction for the 18 properties was postponed and likely won’t take place until early next year, according to that project’s lender.

ExploreLender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings

— Staff writer Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING
Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings1h ago

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta housing market gets chilly, especially for first-timers
45m ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Conservative group files new brief in case against Atlanta VC firm
1h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Lisa Wilson

‘Dad was a superhero’: Family grieves Marvel stuntman, 3 children killed in crash
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

HAPPENING NOW
Election Day 2023: Voters head to the polls
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

BREAKING: Lender delays foreclosure for core South Downtown buildings
1h ago
Georgia elections 2023: Tell us about voting problems
9h ago
Large northwest Georgia wildfire sparked by arson, officials say
Featured

Credit: Friends of the Israel Defense Forces

Israeli soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta
20h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
High school football state playoff brackets
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top