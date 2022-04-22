Metro Atlanta sees strong job growth in March

More workers are looking for work, and they’re finding it for the most part. Metro Atlanta added 14,500 jobs in March, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.2%. The jobless rate includes only those who are looking for a job.

“Across Georgia, we continue to see increases in the labor force, the number of employed, and the number of jobs,” Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release. “With Georgia having the lowest unemployment rate of the top ten most populated states, we are pleased to see Georgians enter the workforce filling the many open positions available in all of our regions and counties.”