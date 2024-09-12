In his company bio, Norfolk Southern says George has “enhanced the company’s focus on productivity and cost control — utilizing his expertise across multiple industrial segments to drive even greater financial success.”

Before joining Norfolk Southern, George was chief financial officer for Otis Elevator Co. and Carrier Corp. from 2008-19. Carrier, a heating and air conditioning company, and Otis were part of United Technologies Corp. at the time.

George serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Connecticut State University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

In the announcement of his appointment as CEO, George said in a written statement, “I am honored to take on this role and lead Norfolk Southern.”

He also said he looked forward to continuing to work with Chief Operating Officer John Orr and the rest of the company “as we further our progress on optimizing operations and serving our customers, while creating a safe and satisfying workplace and delivering enhanced value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities.”