What to know about new Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George

Atlanta-based railroad promoted chief financial officer in wake of dismissal of Alan Shaw
Mark George was named as CEO of Norfolk Southern on September 11, 2024.

Credit: Norfolk Southern Corporation

Credit: Norfolk Southern Corporation

Mark George was named as CEO of Norfolk Southern on September 11, 2024. Source: Norfolk Southern
By
1 hour ago

New Norfolk Southern CEO Mark George, stepping into the spot vacated by Alan Shaw, who was terminated Wednesday, brings a background in finance to the role.

George has been chief financial officer at Norfolk Southern since 2019, overseeing finance, investor relations, sourcing and corporate strategy, the company said.

“During his time at Norfolk Southern, Mark brought a strategic and business partnership mindset to the CFO office,” Norfolk Southern says in its description of George. “He has used his expertise across multiple industrial segments to help shape the company’s strategy and drive value for our shareholders.

In his company bio, Norfolk Southern says George has “enhanced the company’s focus on productivity and cost control — utilizing his expertise across multiple industrial segments to drive even greater financial success.”

Before joining Norfolk Southern, George was chief financial officer for Otis Elevator Co. and Carrier Corp. from 2008-19. Carrier, a heating and air conditioning company, and Otis were part of United Technologies Corp. at the time.

George serves on the board of Junior Achievement of Georgia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Central Connecticut State University and an MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York.

In the announcement of his appointment as CEO, George said in a written statement, “I am honored to take on this role and lead Norfolk Southern.”

He also said he looked forward to continuing to work with Chief Operating Officer John Orr and the rest of the company “as we further our progress on optimizing operations and serving our customers, while creating a safe and satisfying workplace and delivering enhanced value for our employees, customers, shareholders, and communities.”

