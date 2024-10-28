Major studio’s massive prop sale in Atlanta a bad sign for TV/film production

The address of the sale is 3760 Southside Industrial Parkway in Atlanta east of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. That 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, which could fit three football fields, is up for lease now and will be available on Jan. 1, 2025, according to Loopnet.

Robert Ahlers, the CEO, said he signed a nondisclosure agreement so he cannot identify which major studio is selling these items. He said he has had a month to inventory, arrange and price the items but given his limited staffing, he may not have everything priced by the time the doors open Wednesday.

“This building is bigger than your average Walmart,” said Ahlers, who noted that this is the company’s biggest prop sale in their 15 years of doing this. “We have more flat-screen TVs than Best Buy.”

He said he hopes to draw collectors, bargain hunters seeking to furnish their homes, prop houses and other studios.

The volume of TV and film production has dropped significantly the past 18 months in Georgia. This prop sale is another sign production companies are reducing their footprint in the state as competition revs up in other parts of the world and media production companies trim their budgets and green light fewer projects.

Netflix is nearing completion of the final season of “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta and has nothing comparable on the horizon shooting in Georgia. Lionsgate opened a studio in Douglasville earlier this year but has barely used it. On the bright side, Assembly Studios in Doraville recently nabbed a new NBC show and a CBS soap opera.

The U.K., which has amped up its tax credits this year, has been picking up more high-budget movies lately, including Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers” movie. The past two “Avengers” films were shot largely in Georgia.

Marvel Entertainment, a subsidiary of Disney, recently announced it was cutting back how many films it will be doing moving forward and has largely stopped making TV series for streaming service Disney+ like the recently released “Agatha All Along,” which was shot in Georgia.

Most Disney+ shows were shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville along with Marvel movies like “Black Panther” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The only Disney production shooting in Georgia now is the live-action “Moana” movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Trilith. Marvel recently completed production of “Thunderbolts” at Trilith, and last year used the studio to shoot “Captain America: Brave New World.” Both films are set to come out next year.

Last year, Peachtree Battle held a large prop sale for multiple CW shows after the CW decided to stop shooting scripted TV series in metro Atlanta after 14 years.

IF YOU GO

Major studio prop liquidation sale

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 3. 3760 Southside Industrial Parkway, Atlanta, www.atlantaestatesales.com.