Business
Business

Major studio’s massive prop sale in Atlanta a bad sign for TV/film production

The estate sale company can’t say which company it is, but the warehouse is the size of three football fields.
A massive prop sale is happening in Atlanta for five days starting Oct. 30, 2024. Among the items: full-sized suit of armor and a large medieval horse. PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

A massive prop sale is happening in Atlanta for five days starting Oct. 30, 2024. Among the items: full-sized suit of armor and a large medieval horse. PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES (PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES)
By
2 hours ago

Tens of thousands of props and related TV and film production equipment are being sold in a five-day sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Among the notable props: a life-size Orca whale, a replica New York City subway car, five life-size armor outfits and a slew of African masks. There are multiple dugout canoes; French bistro tables; car lifts; green screens; a foosball table, chandeliers; a fake, lightweight boulder; a vintage Howard Miller grandfather clock; upright pianos; and a high quality horse saddle. There are also plenty of clothing, furniture and light fixtures to choose from.

The sale runs for five days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Oct. 30 through Sunday, Nov. 3. To ensure as much of the inventory is sold as possible, Peachtree Battle Estate Sales says prices will drop each day.

ExploreQuiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers

The address of the sale is 3760 Southside Industrial Parkway in Atlanta east of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. That 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center, which could fit three football fields, is up for lease now and will be available on Jan. 1, 2025, according to Loopnet.

African masks available at a major studio prop sale in Atlanta from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3. The estate sale firm said it cannot reveal where the props came from. PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

icon to expand image

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

Robert Ahlers, the CEO, said he signed a nondisclosure agreement so he cannot identify which major studio is selling these items. He said he has had a month to inventory, arrange and price the items but given his limited staffing, he may not have everything priced by the time the doors open Wednesday.

“This building is bigger than your average Walmart,” said Ahlers, who noted that this is the company’s biggest prop sale in their 15 years of doing this. “We have more flat-screen TVs than Best Buy.”

He said he hopes to draw collectors, bargain hunters seeking to furnish their homes, prop houses and other studios.

A life-size Orca whale is among the many unusual props from a major studio for sale starting Oct. 30, 2024 in Atlanta. PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTES

icon to expand image

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTES

The volume of TV and film production has dropped significantly the past 18 months in Georgia. This prop sale is another sign production companies are reducing their footprint in the state as competition revs up in other parts of the world and media production companies trim their budgets and green light fewer projects.

Netflix is nearing completion of the final season of “Stranger Things” in metro Atlanta and has nothing comparable on the horizon shooting in Georgia. Lionsgate opened a studio in Douglasville earlier this year but has barely used it. On the bright side, Assembly Studios in Doraville recently nabbed a new NBC show and a CBS soap opera.

ExploreMay 2024: Marvel scaling back its TV and film schedule, impacting Georgia

The U.K., which has amped up its tax credits this year, has been picking up more high-budget movies lately, including Marvel’s upcoming “Avengers” movie. The past two “Avengers” films were shot largely in Georgia.

Marvel Entertainment, a subsidiary of Disney, recently announced it was cutting back how many films it will be doing moving forward and has largely stopped making TV series for streaming service Disney+ like the recently released “Agatha All Along,” which was shot in Georgia.

Most Disney+ shows were shot at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville along with Marvel movies like “Black Panther” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The only Disney production shooting in Georgia now is the live-action “Moana” movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at Trilith. Marvel recently completed production of “Thunderbolts” at Trilith, and last year used the studio to shoot “Captain America: Brave New World.” Both films are set to come out next year.

Last year, Peachtree Battle held a large prop sale for multiple CW shows after the CW decided to stop shooting scripted TV series in metro Atlanta after 14 years.

Prop octopi will be available for sale at a major studio prop sale starting Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Atlanta. PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTATE SALES

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTE

icon to expand image

PEACHTREE BATTLE ESTE

IF YOU GO

Major studio prop liquidation sale

10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, through Sunday, Nov. 3. 3760 Southside Industrial Parkway, Atlanta, www.atlantaestatesales.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How Atlanta plays a role in what you’ll be wearing next year
Placeholder Image

Top Atlanta office landlord: ‘Highest-quality buildings will fill back up’
Placeholder Image

Google Maps

An empty tower in Midtown lands first office tenant. Why it’s a big deal
Placeholder Image

John Spink

UPS is showing signs of a turnaround after more than a year of struggles
The Latest
Placeholder Image

TNS

CrowdStrike strikes back against Delta with a lawsuit of its own1h ago
Buckhead Marriott near Lenox Square can’t shake its financial woes
Delta files lawsuit against CrowdStrike over outage that triggered meltdown
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar

LIVE UPDATES
Trump takes the stage at Georgia Tech’s arena after GOP leaders fire up crowd at rally...19m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline