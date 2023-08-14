‘The Vampire Diaries,’ ‘Legacies’ props for sale in Conyers August 16-20

A five-day sale of props from several former CW shows is coming to Conyers later this week including those from “The Vampire Diaries” and its two spin-off shows “The Originals” and “Legacies.”

Peachtree Battle Estate Sales is handling the sale, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 20. The specific location on East Park Drive in Conyers will be released Tuesday morning.

Shoppers will find furniture, rugs, a large amount of wardrobe, jewelry, medical equipment, construction materials, office and decorative accessories that populated these programs. Among specific items: a pool table, a foosball table, a leather punching bag, jukeboxes, vending machines, treadmills, hospital beds, an embalming table, industrial trash cans, chandeliers, sewing machines and TVs.

Christy Ahlers, co-owner of Peachtree Battle Estate Sales, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Sunday evening that for a prop sale, the production company gives them leeway to price items to sell. Over five days, they gradually discount items and as a result, typically are able to clear out almost all the inventory in the warehouse by the end.

Prop sales, she notes, draw a wider net of buyers than typical estate sales. “You get fans of the shows, retail buyers, set decorators, prop houses, a little bit of everybody,” Ahlers said. “I’ve had restaurant owners doing certain themes. A haunted house might buy the embalming table.”

She said they really do try to price items fairly so there is no bargaining at check out.

The CW, under new ownership with Nexstar since last fall, has largely retrenched from scripted TV targeting younger viewers. After more than 13 years shooting shows in metro Atlanta, the CW in June canceled its final locally shot drama “Gotham Knights” and appears to have left town for good. (Some props from “Gotham Knights” will be featured during the sale.)

A sign that this will be the CW’s last prop sale here: they are selling not just props from the shows but behind-the-scenes equipment like sewing machines that the network typically would move from show to show.

The CW is now instead relying heavily on low-cost unscripted shows and programming purchased from Canada.

Over the years, the CW has aired several shows out of Atlanta besides the aforementioned “Vampire Diaries”-themed shows including “Naomi,” “Dynasty,” “Black Lightning” and “Containment.”

Th network was a merger of the WB and UPN in 2006 and became home to popular shows like “Supernatural,” “Gossip Girl,” “Riverdale” and “The Flash.”