Breaking: Marjorie Taylor Greene to lead House subcommittee focused on cutting government spending
Business
Business

Kia to build second electric model at its Georgia factory

Kia and Hyundai both announced new electric vehicles poised for Peach State production.
The 2025 Kia EV6 is displayed on the floor of the Los Angeles Auto Show. (Zachary Hansen/AJC)

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Credit: Zachary Hansen

The 2025 Kia EV6 is displayed on the floor of the Los Angeles Auto Show. (Zachary Hansen/AJC)
By
52 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES — Kia announced Thursday it will assemble the latest model of its electric EV6 crossover at its Georgia factory, marking the second battery-powered model slated for Peach State production after the plant underwent a $217 million upgrade to incorporate EV manufacturing.

The EV6, a two-row crossover, will roll down assembly lines next to the Korean automaker’s three-row electric EV9 SUV at its factory in West Point, roughly 80 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Gasoline-powered models, including the brand’s Telluride and Sorento fleets, are also built at the factory, which opened in 2009.

The 2025 Kia EV6 will be built at the company's factory in West Point, Ga. (Courtesy of Kia)

Credit: SPECIAL

icon to expand image

Credit: SPECIAL

“Today’s announcement by Kia is just the latest testament to how beneficial our decades-long partnership has been, both for this great job creator and the people of Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Kia’s announcement came at the Los Angeles Auto Show, a busy event for Georgia’s burgeoning auto manufacturing sector.

Hyundai also announced its new electric three-row SUV called the IONIQ 9 will be assembled at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Bryan County. The $7.6 billion factory — the largest economic development project in state history — is roughly 30 miles west of Savannah and began production in October.

Hyundai and Kia combined have the second-largest EV market share behind Tesla, and have said they remain committed to electrifying auto travel despite some speed bumps in recent quarters. EV sales have continued to increase in the U.S. but not at the pace industry experts anticipated, prompting some automakers to slow down their electrification efforts.

The interior of the 2025 Kia EV6. The EV6, a two-row crossover, will roll down assembly lines next to the Korean automaker’s three-row electric EV9 SUV at its factory in West Point. (Courtesy of Kia)

Credit: SPECIAL

icon to expand image

Credit: SPECIAL

ExploreTrump reportedly plans to end EV tax credits. What does it mean for Georgia?

Last year, Kia announced it would incorporate EV manufacturing capabilities into its West Point factory, which would also involve hiring 200 additional workers. The plant now employs roughly 3,200 workers, and Hyundai’s Metaplant promises to employ 8,100 workers in coastal Georgia when at full capacity.

Stuart Countess, Kia Georgia’s president and CEO, spoke at a workforce summit with Kemp in September about how these are not your grandfather’s auto manufacturing jobs.

“There’s a term out there about four Ds: dull, dirty, dangerous and a dead-end job,” Countess said of auto manufacturing. “And I think when you look at the companies that have located in Georgia … those opportunities are not reflective of that type of statement.”

ExploreGeorgia has recruited high-tech jobs. Now we need to train workers, Kemp says

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric SUV to be built at $7.6B Georgia factory
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Workers at Kentucky electric vehicle battery production complex start drive to unionize
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Despite slowing sales, automakers are expanding electric vehicle models, including family...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump reportedly plans to end EV tax credits. What does it mean for Georgia?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Irving Tissue

$600M expansion planned for this Georgia paper products factory2h ago
‘No small feat:’ Metro Atlanta Chamber pushes downtown revitalization2h ago
Hyundai IONIQ 9 electric SUV to be built at $7.6B Georgia factory
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights