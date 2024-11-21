“Today’s announcement by Kia is just the latest testament to how beneficial our decades-long partnership has been, both for this great job creator and the people of Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release.

Kia’s announcement came at the Los Angeles Auto Show, a busy event for Georgia’s burgeoning auto manufacturing sector.

Hyundai also announced its new electric three-row SUV called the IONIQ 9 will be assembled at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant in Bryan County. The $7.6 billion factory — the largest economic development project in state history — is roughly 30 miles west of Savannah and began production in October.

Hyundai and Kia combined have the second-largest EV market share behind Tesla, and have said they remain committed to electrifying auto travel despite some speed bumps in recent quarters. EV sales have continued to increase in the U.S. but not at the pace industry experts anticipated, prompting some automakers to slow down their electrification efforts.

Last year, Kia announced it would incorporate EV manufacturing capabilities into its West Point factory, which would also involve hiring 200 additional workers. The plant now employs roughly 3,200 workers, and Hyundai’s Metaplant promises to employ 8,100 workers in coastal Georgia when at full capacity.

Stuart Countess, Kia Georgia’s president and CEO, spoke at a workforce summit with Kemp in September about how these are not your grandfather’s auto manufacturing jobs.

“There’s a term out there about four Ds: dull, dirty, dangerous and a dead-end job,” Countess said of auto manufacturing. “And I think when you look at the companies that have located in Georgia … those opportunities are not reflective of that type of statement.”