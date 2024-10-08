Tampa International Airport is closing Tuesday, followed by closures of airports in Sarasota/Bradenton and St. Petersburg and the suspension of airline flights to and from Orlando International before Hurricane Milton hits Florida.

More than 340 flights at Tampa’s airport have been canceled for Tuesday, including more than 25 flights between Atlanta and Tampa, according to FlightAware.com.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport had a total of more than 50 flights canceled for Tuesday, many of them flights to or from Tampa and Sarasota/Bradenton. Some flights from Asheville continue to be canceled since Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina less than two weeks ago.