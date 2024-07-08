Breaking: TRAFFIC UPDATE | Fatal 5-vehicle wreck still holding up I-285 W in Dunwoody
Business

Hurricane Beryl disrupts Texas flights. How that’s impacting Atlanta so far

Houston airports hardest hit by Category 1 hurricane. Passengers should check with airlines for flight status
With the Atlanta skyline in the background, a Delta airplane lands at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sept. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

With the Atlanta skyline in the background, a Delta airplane lands at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sept. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Updated 1 hour ago

Airlines have cancelled scores of flights heading into and out of Texas airports as Hurricane Beryl slams the Lone Star State.

Airlines in the United States reported more than 1,300 cancelled flights as of about 7:30 a.m. EDT with Houston’s main airports the hardest hit, according to Flightaware.com. Travelers should check flight status with their airlines.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport reported 524 cancellations or about 80% of its outbound flights. Houston’s Hobby Airport reported 123 canceled departures or about 60% of its outbound flight schedule, according to Flightaware. Incoming flights to both Houston airports also faced significant disruptions.

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds

Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport reported 15 cancelled departures or about 1% of its outbounds flights. About two dozen flights into Hartsfield-Jackson were listed as cancelled on Monday morning.

Delta Air Lines reported 26 cancelled flights systemwide as of about 7:30 a.m. EDT, according to Flightaware.

United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which both have significant Texas operations, reported the greatest number of flight cancellations of any U.S. carriers on Monday morning, according to Flightaware. United reported 406 cancelled flights systemwide as of about 7:30 a.m. EDT, with Southwest reporting 268.

Airlines including United, Southwest and Delta have issued travel advisories related to the storm.

Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda, about 85 miles southwest of Houston about 4 a.m. CDT. Its sustained winds were about 80 miles per hour.

The storm is bringing with it drenching rain, heavy winds and storm surge.

The remnants of Beryl are expected to sweep through eastern Texas before hitting much of the Midwest.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Scorching heat, high humidity with more storms
2h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes
