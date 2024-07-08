Airlines have cancelled scores of flights heading into and out of Texas airports as Hurricane Beryl slams the Lone Star State.

Airlines in the United States reported more than 1,300 cancelled flights as of about 7:30 a.m. EDT with Houston’s main airports the hardest hit, according to Flightaware.com. Travelers should check flight status with their airlines.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport reported 524 cancellations or about 80% of its outbound flights. Houston’s Hobby Airport reported 123 canceled departures or about 60% of its outbound flight schedule, according to Flightaware. Incoming flights to both Houston airports also faced significant disruptions.