Hazardous waste violations cost UPS and former subsidiary $3.8 million

The EPA said the companies cooperated and agreed to comply with regulations and improve hazardous waste tracking and compliance programs. That will reduce the potential for releases of hazardous waste, such as ignitable, corrosive and reactive substances and substances like arsenic, mercury and lead, according to the agency.

The companies have two years to come into compliance at 183 locations, including many in communities EPA identifies as “disproportionately impacted by pollution.”

UPS said it has long-standing procedures in place for handling hazardous materials and will take additional steps to improve its practices.

“We will continue to work with agencies and authorities around the world to ensure the safety of our network and the well-being of our employees and the customers and communities we serve,” UPS said in a written statement.