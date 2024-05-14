BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
Business

Morehouse unveils new Google-funded technology hub on campus

The tech giant put $200,000 into the new space
Morehouse College senior Elijah Truitt uses the new Google Annex classroom at Charles Merrill Hall on Monday. Monday, May 13, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Credit: Ben Hendren

Morehouse College senior Elijah Truitt uses the new Google Annex classroom at Charles Merrill Hall on Monday. Monday, May 13, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
41 minutes ago

When Morehouse College students return to campus next fall, there will be a new Google-funded computer lab decked out with state-of-the-art technology for them to explore.

The tech giant and the all-male historically Black college unveiled the Google Annex tech hub on Monday, touting it as a place for Morehouse Men to learn, grow and innovate.

“The tech industry is ever evolving and ever-changing, and as it does, we need make sure that these students have the technology to make sure that they are keeping up with the times,” said Ernest Holmes, a technical program manager at Google and a Morehouse alum who helped spearhead the new space.

Last fall, Google donated $1 million to Morehouse and announced it planned to transform an old classroom into a new innovation hub.

ExploreMorehouse receives $4 million for new building, academic programs

The tech giant spent about $100,000 to renovate the space and then put in another $100,000 worth of technology, according to Melonie Parker, Google’s chief diversity officer.

Morehouse’s Google Annex is the second such space the tech giant has built at an HBCU, and Parker said the company plans to build more. She added that the company partners closely with the school to determine what its students specifically need and design the space to fill those gaps.

The Google Annex classroom was barely used computer lab with outdated technology, said Alfred Watkins, chair of Morehouse’s computer science department. Now, it will be a multipurpose space, serving as a classroom and a collaborative computer lab for students and researchers.

“I felt that we owed it to our students to bring the very best in technology for them to use while they’re here and be very familiar with after they leave,” Watkins said.

Professor Alfred Watkins speaks as Google and Morehouse College unveil a new Google Annex classroom at Charles Merrill Hall on Monday, May 13, 2024 (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Google outfitted it with 10 high-performance Alienware desktops. They will allow students to run programs that help them learn about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data science, Watkins said. He added they will be powerful enough to host gaming livestreams.

“There haven’t really been computers like this at Morehouse throughout my matriculation, so it’s really amazing to see something like this,” Elijah Truitt, a senior in computer science, said. “I’m a little jealous because this does beat the computer that I just built.”

Google has also provided 10 MacBooks, a Smartboard and other gadgets like mobile charging stations, cameras students can use to livestream and smart speakers and lights that come with a Morehouse-specific call-and-response.

“Hey Google, whose house?” Holmes asked the speaker in a demonstration.

“Morehouse,” the speaker responded and changed the lights to wash the room in the school’s maroon hues.

There are also design touches specific to the college. The back wall of the lab showcases a mural by Atlanta area artist and Spelman College professor Shanequa Gay that includes Morehouse written in binary. Student art lines another wall.

Ernest Holmes (left), Shanequa Gay (center) and Melonie Parker (right) pose in front of Gay's mural in the new Morehouse College Google Annex classroom at Charles Merrill Hall on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Watkins sees the classroom as a bridge between different STEM disciplines at the college, figuratively and literally. The room sits in the hallway that connects two buildings ― Merrill Hall, which houses the chemistry department, and Tech Tower, which houses computer science and software engineering.

Jonathan Banks, a graduating senior, said as a physics major, he used code for a lot of his math problems and that the department had been wanting to collaborate more with computer science, which now they will be able to do.

“We tend to actually want to work with them in terms of like getting high-level math problems and just trying to figure out certain solutions and theories that we talk about in class. This kind of brings it all together for us,” Banks, 23, said.

The hallway, designed by Meredith Kinney, leading to a new Google Annex classroom at Morehouse College on Monday, May 13, 2024. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Hendren

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Hendren

But for Tyler Greene, another graduating senior, though he won’t get to enjoy the space himself, he’s inspired by what Holmes was able to do for his alma mater just five years after graduating.

“It’s a challenge for me to pour back in an even quicker way, because Morehouse has done something for me that I would have never gotten if I had gone to any other institution,” Greene, 21, said. “It’s just beautiful to see that legacy being continued of seeing a lack and kind of filling it and that’s what I want to do in the future.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a corps member with Report for America and part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's economy team. She covers Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta's HBCUs.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: AP

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
45m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING
Hartsfield-Jackson expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
36m ago

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
36m ago
How new power transmission rules could have a big impact on the South
1h ago
Ex-Facebook, Nike DEI leader sentenced to more than five years in prison
Featured

Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
1h ago
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs