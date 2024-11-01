Business
Business

Georgia to provide $100 million in disaster relief for farmers, foresters

The money is intended to help businesses in South Georgia that were hit hard by Hurricane Helene in September
FILE: Vance Hiers, a Brooks County pecan farmer, stood in one of his orchard fields Oct. 2, 2024, roughly five days after Hurricane Helene torn through South Georgia. Instead of a thriving orchard, he's lost thousands of trees to recent hurricanes, and many of the saplings were replanted after 2023's Hurricane Idalia.

Zachary Hansen

Zachary Hansen

FILE: Vance Hiers, a Brooks County pecan farmer, stood in one of his orchard fields Oct. 2, 2024, roughly five days after Hurricane Helene torn through South Georgia. Instead of a thriving orchard, he's lost thousands of trees to recent hurricanes, and many of the saplings were replanted after 2023's Hurricane Idalia. (Zachary Hansen)
By Meris Lutz
46 minutes ago

State officials are redirecting $100 million toward helping farmers and timber growers struggling to recover after Hurricane Helene, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Friday.

The storm that hit in late September was among the most damaging in recent memory. It also killed more than 200 people, including dozens in Georgia, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.

Helene also devastated some farms in Georgia. One preliminary report from the University of Georgia estimated the damages to the agricultural and forestry industry could cost the state economy $6.46 billion, including direct crop losses and ripple effects.

That’s about twice as costly as Hurricane Michael in 2018, which caused significant damage exacerbated by an extended political fight that delayed federal aid.

State officials have said they fear a similar situation and are moving aggressively to preempt it by getting money flowing.

The money was originally allocated to the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission in the budget for a capital projects fund. On Friday, the commission voted to redirect the funds.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written statement that the new funding would help “provide relief to those who put food on our tables and provide the materials that build our communities.”

Three-quarters of the money, or $75 million, will provide disaster relief loans to those in the agriculture industry. The remaining $25 million will go to the timber industry to support cleanup efforts and fire control measures.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate.

About the Author

Meris Lutz is a contributing writer covering climate, the environment and the economy. She is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersections between climate change and labor, markets, health, biodiversity, government transparency and public access to natural resources.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

$49M Biden administration grant to cut emissions at Savannah, Brunswick ports
Placeholder Image

AP

Georgia Democrats try to get closer to a majority as they contest legislative seats
Placeholder Image

Readers write
Placeholder Image

Lynne Sladky/AP

Drama builds in Georgia as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump enter final stretch
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Miguel Martinez/AJC

Economy overtakes crime as metro Atlanta’s top concern, survey finds
Congressman pushes for federal film incentive to compete with other countries
Hartsfield-Jackson’s longtime shoeshiner dies at 85
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right