Georgia to provide $100 million in disaster relief for farmers, foresters

State officials are redirecting $100 million toward helping farmers and timber growers struggling to recover after Hurricane Helene, Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said Friday.

The storm that hit in late September was among the most damaging in recent memory. It also killed more than 200 people, including dozens in Georgia, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland since Katrina in 2005.

Helene also devastated some farms in Georgia. One preliminary report from the University of Georgia estimated the damages to the agricultural and forestry industry could cost the state economy $6.46 billion, including direct crop losses and ripple effects.

That’s about twice as costly as Hurricane Michael in 2018, which caused significant damage exacerbated by an extended political fight that delayed federal aid.

State officials have said they fear a similar situation and are moving aggressively to preempt it by getting money flowing.

The money was originally allocated to the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission in the budget for a capital projects fund. On Friday, the commission voted to redirect the funds.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written statement that the new funding would help “provide relief to those who put food on our tables and provide the materials that build our communities.”

Three-quarters of the money, or $75 million, will provide disaster relief loans to those in the agriculture industry. The remaining $25 million will go to the timber industry to support cleanup efforts and fire control measures.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate.