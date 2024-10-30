United Way and Paramount to air benefit for hurricane relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — United Way Worldwide and Paramount Global on Wednesday announced they will host a benefit to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

CBS Television and CMT will air the one-hour special at 8 p.m. EST Saturday, according to a news release.

Performers include Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Clay Aiken, Jonathan McReynolds and Tyler Hubbard. There will also be appearances by the Backstreet Boys, Billy Bob Thornton, Billy Burke, Blake Shelton, Cedric The Entertainer, Cody Alan, Jackson Dean, JB SMOOVE, Kelsea Ballerini, Max Thieriot, Nate Burleson, Stephen Colbert, Taye Diggs, and Zac Brown Band.