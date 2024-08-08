Business

An app called Why?! aims to foster closeness because folks are lonely

Georgia founders raise $1.7M to create closeness amid loneliness crisis
Maya Watson, left, and Lexi Nisita, right, are the Georgia-based co-founders of social connection app Why?! Courtesy of Why?!

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Maya Watson, left, and Lexi Nisita, right, are the Georgia-based co-founders of social connection app Why?! Courtesy of Why?!
By
15 minutes ago

As the world faces a loneliness crisis, two Georgia-based founders are hoping their new app can help address the widening disconnect between people.

And they’ve raised $1.65 million pre-seed round to do it, the company announced Wednesday.

“We don’t think technology can solve loneliness,” said Maya Watson, CEO and co-founder of Why?! “We don’t have this, like, lofty view that somehow, we’re going to be the ones to save everything. What we’re trying to do is just focus on closeness.”

Decatur-based Watson and Lexi Nisita, who lives in Athens, founded the company in April 2023 after years at Netflix and social conversation app Clubhouse.

The result is Why?!, an app that fosters conversations between users. It works in two main ways: by positing questions like “What’s the most adorable thing someone has ever done for you?” to its general user base to prompt discussions, and by creating private conversations for friends new and old to get to know each other better.

Those private questions – called Journeys – can also be used face-to-face with people in a sort of digital card set.

The Why?! app's Journey page (on the left) and home feed (on the right). Journeys are private conversations and the home feed has questions to foster conversations between the general user base. Courtesy of Why?!

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

The app’s name is meant to represent its mission, getting to know somebody better.

Why is “the most fundamental question,” Nisita said. “It’s also one of those questions that the more you ask it, the deeper it goes.”

Watson views the app as a sort of “social scaffolding” and the relationship between people as a building.

“Scaffolding is used in like construction and renovation, it’s not the actual building. It’s the thing that helps support the building,” she said.

Watson and Nisita closed their pre-seed round in April this year after about eight months of fundraising. Investors included San Francisco-based Precursor Ventures, which has also invested in Atlanta-based Goodr, and Mohammad Almalkawi, chief technology officer of Clubhouse.

They started raising in a particularly difficult environment; North American investments declined 37% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to data firm Crunchbase.

And investors are more focused right now on artificial intelligence-driven technology, not as much in consumer products, like Why?!, Crunchbase reported. But Watson and Nisita decided incorporating AI at this point doesn’t align with what they’re trying to create.

“You can’t do the work for people of getting to know someone and getting to be close with somebody else,” Nisita said.

All the app’s prompts are being curated by people who are “curious for a living” and are good writers, Watson said, so they get the right type and tone of questions to foster connection.

The app is currently in beta testing, but Watson and Nisita hope to start slowly releasing it through invitations in the fall.

The pre-seed funding will go to hiring more engineers and taking the app to market. They plan to do a series of intimate, in-person events across the country where people host a group at their house or over dinner and go through a specialized journey of questions.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs. She is also a corps member with Report for America.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Free Emory University class looks to put more Georgians at ease with AI
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A judge has branded Google a monopolist, but AI may bring about quicker change in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Apple breaks out of recent sales slump as it gears up to make its leap into the AI craze
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before 'the benefit of...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

As Debby’s impact shifts north, Delta issues new waiver
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
CNN launches new free streaming channel for original programming
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades
Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs