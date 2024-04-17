Leaders at Emory Healthcare, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia are serving in advisory roles for the initiative. Wynett, an Atlanta native and innovation consultant who previously worked for Delta Air Lines and other Fortune 500 companies, said the effort has raised $250,000 to date. He aims to eclipse $1 million in funding before trying to finalize a project site.

FutureVerse’s plans were first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Credit: Cooper Carry Credit: Cooper Carry Museums are often difficult to finance and build. Atlanta has tried for years to attract a Grammy museum and a proposal for a national health and medical science museum downtown years ago hasn’t panned out. Wynett said his team commissioned a feasibility study from Cincinnati-based International Theme Park Services (ITPS), which estimated FutureVerse would attract 1.2 million annual visitors. That’s roughly in line with number of people who visit the World of Coca-Cola each year. Wynett said consultants evaluated four potential downtown locations: Centennial Yards, Underground Atlanta, the former World of Coca-Cola site at 55 MLK Jr. Dr. and a site near the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau’s offices.

Wynett said his preferred location is Centennial Yards, the $5 billion redevelopment of downtown parking lots and rail lines known as The Gulch. Centennial Yards leadership confirmed to the AJC that they’ve met once with the FutureVerse team.

“We know that we need to obviously raise the capital that’s required to kind of get us there,” Wynett said.

Cushman & Wakefield was tapped to help with FutureVerse’s real estate needs, and Atlanta-based Cooper Carry is handling the project’s design. Wynett said his team is targeting 2028 as an opening date.