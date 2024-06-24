Fulton board to consider $75M tax break for gigantic data center

Explore Data center developer proposes 3rd campus near Atlanta

Dubbed “Project Steamboat,” the Union City proposal is a $1.8 billion project consisting of three data center buildings that will employ about 50 workers, according to a DAFC fact sheet. The project site is vacant land at 4810 Stonewall Tell Road, which is near South Fulton Parkway.

The requested tax incentive would help offset “the significantly excessive $43.5 million site development costs” and other topography challenges, the fact sheet said. The developer said it is considering three or four other locations outside of Fulton County, which is why the tax savings are needed.

DAFC estimates local governments will collect $198 million in taxes from the project over the next decade despite the potential tax abatement. DAFC did not respond to a request for comment.

The authority has provided tax incentives to multiple data center projects, facing criticism given the sector’s rapid growth. Its board in January approved a $10 million tax break to X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, for equipment that was already being installed in an existing data center. Last September, the board approved $32 million in tax savings for a data center project at Tilford Yard in Atlanta.

Atlanta has emerged as an unrivaled market for these facilities. Since 2023, data center construction in metro Atlanta has increased 211%, which is the fastest among major data center markets across the country, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

The rush of data center development has sparked pushback from some communities and lawmakers over their strain on local utilities, consuming copious amounts of water and electricity. State regulators in April allowed Georgia Power to expand its electricity-generating capacity — mostly powered by fossil fuels — mainly due to the vast number of data center projects being built or in the pipeline across the state.

This year, state lawmakers passed a suspension of the state sales tax break program for certain large data centers. The bill’s sponsors said the incentive program isn’t giving the state much financial return on its multimillion-dollar investment. But Gov. Brian Kemp vetoed that measure earlier this month, saying a suspension would be abrupt, especially since the state Legislature two years ago extended the program until 2031.

Also Tuesday, the DAFC board will consider a $6.3 million tax abatement for a 402-unit apartment development at 99 University Ave. SW in Atlanta’s Peoplestown neighborhood. The five-story building was proposed by CH Southside Trail LLC, an affiliate of Mill Creek Residential, and is estimated to be a $133 million development.

Located near the Atlanta Beltline, the project will reserve 15% of its units — 61 in total — for tenants whose income is 80% or less of the area median income (AMI). That’s the minimum required for new residential projects near the Beltline, but the developer will make those units affordable in perpetuity rather than the 20 years required by city law.

Peoplestown has one of the city’s highest poverty rates at nearly 39%, and the average income level in the neighborhood is about 45% AMI or $38,571 per year, according to the fact sheet.

The affordable units are estimated to cost the developer nearly $7.5 million, according to the DAFC fact sheet. The project includes 25 full-time jobs and is estimated to generate $16.5 million in additional taxes during the next 10 years despite the proposed tax abatement.

The DAFC meeting will be streamed at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The public can access the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86964032025?pwd=SFRzWFVKMUwzUGdLYmFFejQwci9RQT09.