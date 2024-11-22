Education
Education

Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’

Georgia State University Edgewood rendering
Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’
Georgia State University aerial rendering
Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’
GSU Park Place/Woodruff Park rendering
Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’
Georgia State University pathways logo
Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’
Georgia State University Arts & Humanities
Georgia State hopes to transform Atlanta campus into ‘a true college town’
1 / 10
PLAN: This rendering shows planned improvements by Georgia State University along a portion of Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The improvements includes new streetscapes. Image credit: Georgia State University.
By
1 hour ago

It was Georgia State University’s homecoming weekend and its downtown Atlanta campus was awash in blue signs and posters hyping up the big football game.

The weather was sunny and mild, perfect for a pep rally or a party on a large campus lawn. But having such an event can be a challenge at Georgia State, which for years has been a commuter campus.

More than two-thirds of Georgia State’s 52,000 students are enrolled in its downtown Atlanta campus, yet many of them say it doesn’t feel like a traditional college environment. There’s no large green space for students to gather or relax. Tall office buildings abound its streets. The student center — separated by I-20 and the Georgia state Capitol — is about a 30-minute walk from the football stadium.

University leaders want to change the vibe. The Georgia Board of Regents this month approved a $107 million plan to transform some spaces Georgia State officials believe will bring more energy to the area for events like homecoming. They also hope it will help the university recruit and retain more students.

Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake gives a media tour of renovations to the university’s campus in Atlanta on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

“A true college town, downtown,” M. Brian Blake, the university’s president, says in a promotional video — narrated by former United Nations ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young — about the plans.

The plan consists of expanding and renovating several buildings, adding green space, pathways and some improvements to Woodruff Park.

University leaders plan to complete most of the work by 2026 in time for the World Cup, which is expected to be one of the biggest sporting events in the city’s history. Some projects, they said, should be ready by 2028. The Woodruff Foundation is contributing $80 million for the campaign, the largest grant in university history. The rest of the money for the plan will come from the university. Some of the work will require cooperation from the city of Atlanta, MARTA and Central Atlanta Progress.

“I think this is a great step for us,” Blake, who became Georgia State’s president in 2021, said in an interview.

Explore5 things to know about Georgia State University’s new president

Making it feel safe

Before a college campus can be fun, it has to feel safe. That’s been a problem for Georgia State. Several shootings near the downtown campus in recent years raised questions about safety, particularly among some parents of prospective students. The university conducted an analysis of its campus and started making changes. In late 2023, university leaders replaced several hundred lights, added more cameras and emergency call boxes. Several buildings now require a card for access between 8 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Perhaps the most important development to improve safety occurred in late February when RaceTrac closed its gas station that was across the street from several campus buildings, including a student housing complex. The gas station had been the setting of several shootings and other violence.

RaceTrac officials closed down their station at Piedmont Avenue near Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta after a rash of violence and a fatal shooting early in February 2024. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

Credit: John Spink

icon to expand image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia State invested $11 million this year into several safety upgrades. The most noticeable change is the Blue Line, a 3.7-mile walking path that crisscrosses the downtown campus. About 90 trail markers along the line include QR codes that students can scan with their smartphones to find an online map or call for help. The first-floor windows of buildings that line that route have been dressed up with vinyl graphics that resemble blue waves to call more attention to the pathway.

ExploreGeorgia State University’s new ‘Blue Line’ path aimed at campus safety, pride

The university has additional plans to build out the Blue Line in the coming year with branded crosswalks, accent lighting and more artwork. Some of the artwork has already been completed, such as a mural honoring longtime Georgia State University professor Asa G. Hilliard III across the street from Hurt Park.

Georgia State University has placed trail markers like this one near Student Center East. The markers include QR codes that students can scan with their smartphones to find an online map or call for help. (Georgia State University)

Credit: Georgia State University

icon to expand image

Credit: Georgia State University

You’ve got to have parks

University officials envision the area around Hurt Park, near the student center, becoming a place where students congregate. Georgia State wants to create an enlarged “Panther Quad,” closing off a section of Gilmer Street to vehicle traffic to create a zone of green space, food trucks, cafés and study and relaxation areas. Sparks Hall would be removed to help create the greenway. The quad will become the “social heart” of the campus. The model for the plan is a green space that was created after the 2019 razing of Kell Hall, a near century-old parking deck turned academic building that many on campus described as an eyesore.

“Our students just created a community there and it really feels like a college campus,” said Jared Abramson, the university’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

This rendering shows Georgia State University's plans for Woodruff Park. The school wants to install new sidewalks, a realigned streetcar platform, façade improvements to the 25 Park Place building and plaza, and other pedestrian-oriented features. Plans call for the block of Park Place between Auburn and Edgewood avenues to be closed to vehicle traffic and only open to the Atlanta Streetcar. The streetcar stop will be moved a few meters to the south. Image credit: Georgia State University.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

This aerial image shows the Hurt Park, located by the University campus landscape triangle on Gilmer Street, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Leaders at Georgia State University plan to transform a section of Gilmer Street into a vibrant green space for students. The proposal involves expanding the “Panther Quad” by closing part of Gilmer Street to vehicles and creating a dedicated area for gathering and relaxation. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

ExplorePlanned vs. Now: See how current Georgia State spaces would change

Georgia State also has plans for Woodruff Park which include a new path and moving the Atlanta Streetcar stop. Park Place between Auburn and Edgewood avenues would be closed to vehicle traffic and only open to the streetcar. Making it a more popular space for Georgia State students, though, could create challenges with people in the area who are unhoused. Blake said conversations will be necessary with city officials, civic leaders and business owners to bring Woodruff and Hurt parks “to the predictable experiences that we would like.”

Convincing students

The plans focus on spaces north of I-20. In recent years, Georgia State has expanded its footprint south of the interstate into neighborhoods like Summerhill with new residential housing near the football stadium and its shiny convocation center, which opened in September 2022, and hosted campaign rallies this election season for Vice President Kamala Harris and President-elect Donald Trump. Blue and white Georgia State buses move like clockwork throughout the day between the area and its downtown campus.

“At Georgia State, we know transformation,” Young says as the football stadium, which was once home of the Atlanta Braves, is shown in the promotional video about the “Pathways to Success” plan.

The plan is the university’s latest attempt at transformation. Some students interviewed said Georgia State’s efforts are ambitious, but think the work may be somewhat limited due to the workday congestion of downtown Atlanta and the lack of green space.

Indya Coleman, 21, a senior biology major, thinks the goal of more green space is good. More importantly, says Coleman, who lives on campus, is that Georgia State controls who has access to campus buildings to prevent activity that endangers students.

Arnav Pareek, 19, a freshman, saw the plans on LinkedIn and supports what Georgia State is attempting to accomplish.

“It’s a pretty defined space, so they’ve done a good job,” Pareek said.

Georgia State University plans to add a new, contemporary glass façade to the Arts and Humanities Building, while the 100 Edgewood building will get a dining area and gathering space. Renovations to the first four floors of 100 Edgewood will provide up-to-date classrooms.

Credit: Conri

icon to expand image

Credit: Conri

The Arts and Humanitarian building at Georgia State University is spotted on Wednesday, 20, 2024. Georgia State University plans to enhance the Arts and Humanities Building with a modern glass façade. Meanwhile, the 100 Edgewood building will feature a new dining area and gathering space. Renovations to the first four floors of 100 Edgewood will also offer up-to-date classrooms. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Pareek, though, said he’s considering plans to transfer to Georgia Tech in the next academic year in part because he said the Midtown Atlanta school, which has a campus green and a park, feels more like a traditional college campus.

Blake believes bringing more dining options to some of the campus buildings they plan to improve will help convince students that Georgia State is a “college town.” He’s confident students will become excited about the plans as more projects are completed.

“I think to really get that college town, town and gown feel, we have to do our part to be smart about (how) we bring this together,” he said.

Here are some of the projects Georgia State University is planning to improve its downtown Atlanta campus:

2026

  • Streetscape and other renovations to 25 Park Place Plaza.
  • Facade and other improvements to 58 Edgewood Ave.
  • 100 Edgewood infrastructure/frontage/terrace improvements.
  • Gilmer Street pedestrian streetscape.
  • Sparks Hall demolition and greenway expansion.

2028

  • 100 Edgewood classroom renovations.
  • An addition to the Arts & Humanities building.
  • *Peachtree Center parking deck improvements and retail additions.
  • *That project is not included in the $107 million budget.
This rendering shows planned improvements by Georgia State University along a portion of Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta. The improvements includes new streetscapes. Image credit: Georgia State University.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Georgia State University is actively enhancing a section of Edgewood Avenue in downtown Atlanta, incorporating new streetscapes that will contribute to the area’s overall improvement. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

‘No small feat:’ Metro Atlanta Chamber pushes downtown revitalization
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It will be costly to replace goalpost from Georgia Tech’s upset victory ... but worth it
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Towers/The Atlanta Journal-Constituition

Georgia football tailgaters rise early to claim their spots
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech discussing increase in athletics student fees
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Congress passes bill aimed at improving college financial aid process
Georgia officials approve details for new school ‘voucher’ program
Calls for metal detectors grow after school shooting. Experts say they’re not the...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER
Metro Atlanta hits first 30s of season; flurries still possible in NE Georgia4m ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights