“Atlanta has become a leading global center for the supply chain, home to distribution centers, offices and headquarters of some of the largest companies in the supply chain industry,” he said in a news release. “... This new headquarters will better position us to capture additional growth opportunities, bring further innovation to the region and enable us to recruit the best supply chain, software and engineering talent we need to maintain and enhance the level of support we provide our customers.”

The company’s roots date back to 1900 with the founding of Sprecher + Schuh AG in Aarau, Switzerland. It rebranded to Swisslog in 1994 and was later acquired by KUKA Group, a robotics and automation systems company. Swisslog currently employees more than 3,000 workers across 30 worldwide locations, including facilities in Virginia, Ohio and Mexico.

The Dunwoody office will oversee those North American facilities and allow room for future growth, Wallingford said. The company gained control of the office space June 1 and expects to start operations in the building in July, the spokesperson said.

Dunwoody is part of metro Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket, which is metro Atlanta’s largest corporate submarket. Despite high vacancy, the area’s office towers have landed some large lease signings in recent months, including 180,000 square feet in the Queen building by Newell Brands.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said Central Perimeter is “an ideal home for an expanding international company.”

“Dunwoody will benefit from a new corporate partner as part of our growing logistics ecosystem,” she said in the release.