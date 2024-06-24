Former CEO Jerry Grinstein established long legacy at Delta Air Lines

Jerry Grinstein, a former CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines who now has a building dedicated to him at the company’s campus near Hartsfield-Jackson, is known for guiding the carrier through some of its most challenging times.

In navigating the company through a bankruptcy and successfully fending off a hostile takeover attempt by US Airways, Grinstein kept Delta as an independent airline and gained the respect and admiration of many of the company’s employees.

Here’s a brief timeline of Grinstein’s tenure at Delta: