Flights in Florida, Atlanta canceled ahead of Hurricane Helene making landfall
Flights in Florida, Atlanta canceled ahead of Hurricane Helene making landfall

The storm is projected to arrive in Florida on Thursday evening and bring rain to Georgia over the next few days
Credit: John Spink

By
1 hour ago

Airlines are beginning to cancel flights as Hurricane Helene makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

More than 200 flights to and from Tampa International Airport that were scheduled for Thursday have been canceled as of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to flight data tracker FlightAware. That’s more than half of Tampa’s scheduled inbound and outbound flights scheduled for Thursday, according to FlightAware.

More than 50 scheduled departures and arrivals at Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers have also been canceled, with another 20 at the Sarasota-Bradenton International and nearly 30 at Tallahassee International.

All four areas — Tampa, Fort Myers, Tallahassee and Sarasota — are under a hurricane watch, and expected to see major rainfall as the storm makes landfall Thursday evening. The storm is projected to arrive in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane or higher, with wind speeds potentially reaching 120 mph.

Southwest has canceled more than 160 flights scheduled for Thursday so far, FlightAware data show. United, JetBlue and Frontier had each canceled more than 40 flights scheduled for Thursday, as of Wednesday afternoon. Delta Air Lines has canceled more than a dozen flights Thursday as of about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

So far, more than 35 flights into or out of Hartsfield-Jackson International have been canceled for Thursday, according to FlightAware.

Helene, the eighth named storm of this year’s hurricane season, is also forecast to bring rain to Georgia over the next few days.

