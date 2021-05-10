FedEx Ground to hire 3,000 people in Atlanta

FedEx Ground announced Monday it plans to hire 3,000 people in the Atlanta area to meet growing delivery demands from online shopping.
The company said its biggest need is for package handlers, who load and unload packages “in our fast-paced warehouse environment.”
The company is hiring part-time and full-time workers for day, night and weekend shifts. Part-time workers may have two- to four-hour shifts per day. Those interested should go to FedEx Ground’s hiring website at groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.
At its Ellenwood and Braselton facilities, the company is offering package handlers pay starting at $15 an hour, with $3 an hour extra on weekends, according to its website.
There are no education requirements, but applicants must be at least 18 years old.
In the metro area, FedEx Ground also has a facility in Austell. It is also hiring at other facilities in Albany, Waycross and Savannah, according to job listings on its website.
Growth in e-commerce, particularly during the pandemic as more people turned to online shopping for goods of all sorts, has driven hiring in Atlanta and across the country.
Last week, Amazon announced it would build a fulfillment center in Savannah, creating about 1,000 full-time jobs with the opening of its 12th such facility in Georgia.
Last year, Sandy Springs-based UPS said it hired nearly 40,000 people worldwide to keep up with online orders.