FedEx Ground to hire 3,000 people in Atlanta

In the metro area, FedEx Ground also has a facility in Austell. It is also hiring at other facilities in Albany, Waycross and Savannah, according to job listings on its website.

Growth in e-commerce, particularly during the pandemic as more people turned to online shopping for goods of all sorts, has driven hiring in Atlanta and across the country.

Last week, Amazon announced it would build a fulfillment center in Savannah, creating about 1,000 full-time jobs with the opening of its 12th such facility in Georgia.

Last year, Sandy Springs-based UPS said it hired nearly 40,000 people worldwide to keep up with online orders.