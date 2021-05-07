Amazon plans 1,000 jobs at center near Savannah

Amazon plans to build a fulfillment center in the Savannah area, creating about 1,000 full-time jobs.
The $260 million facility will be Amazon’s 12th fulfillment center in Georgia. Amazon employs about 21,000 employees statewide at fulfillment centers located in East Point, Lithia Springs, Macon, Newnan and elsewhere.
Amazon picked Georgia because of its “connectivity, combined with smart planning and investment,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. The state will provide Amazon a $3.1 million grant for road improvements, according to the state Department of Economic Development. Amazon also will be eligible for other tax incentives.
Other Georgia cities are actively recruiting more Amazon projects. The Chamblee City Council in March rezoned 24 acres near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport as part of its recruitment of an Amazon “last-mile” distribution center used to store and sort packages for delivery to nearby locations.
The planned Savannah area fulfillment center will be equipped with robots used to pack and ship smaller orders like books, toys and household goods. Amazon’s Stone Mountain fulfillment center was the first in Georgia to use the new type of robotics technology.
The 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center will be located in the Savannah suburb of Pooler, near the intersection of I-16 and I-95. Amazon said the center will open next year but did not provide additional details. Workers will be paid at least $15 per hour, with benefits.