Amazon plans 1,000 jobs at center near Savannah

The $260 million facility will be Amazon’s 12th fulfillment center in Georgia. Amazon employs about 21,000 employees statewide at fulfillment centers located in East Point, Lithia Springs, Macon, Newnan and elsewhere.

Amazon picked Georgia because of its “connectivity, combined with smart planning and investment,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. The state will provide Amazon a $3.1 million grant for road improvements, according to the state Department of Economic Development. Amazon also will be eligible for other tax incentives.