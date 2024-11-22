They’re also a huge carrot to incentivize automakers to build their EVs in North America — and create jobs — to qualify for the credit.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 9 three-row SUV — the second EV slated for production at its $7.6 billion Metaplant near Savannah — is expected to qualify for the full tax credit, although the automaker hasn’t specified its sticker price yet. MotorTrend Magazine reported the IONIQ 9 will likely range between $61,500 and $75,500 depending on trim. The SUV must be priced at less than $80,000 to qualify for the tax credit.

Hyundai announced its Georgia factory plans before Biden signed the new credits into law, but he campaigned on electrifying America’s automotive industry and many companies began plans to re-shore EV manufacturing and supply chains in anticipation of new incentives.

Muñoz, who will be promoted to president and CEO of the global Hyundai Motor Group in January, said removing one incentive won’t permanently pump the brakes on the electrification of auto travel.

“We believe electric technology and electrified vehicles are the technology of the future,” he said. “Maybe the speed (of that transition) is going to be a little bit less than what we thought, but it’s still happening.”

Leaders at Kia, Hyundai’s corporate sibling, were more blunt in criticizing the tax credit’s potential removal. Steve Center, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Kia America, told InsideEVs at the LA Auto Show that, “It would just be dumb,” to ax the incentive.

“You’re pulling the rug out from under the whole industry,” Center said.

Kia is Georgia’s other operational auto manufacturer, and it announced Thursday it would build a new electric crossover at its West Point plant.