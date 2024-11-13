Business
Business

Delta’s internal directory information leaked in data breach

The company says no sensitive employee information was involved in the leak.
A flaw in MOVEit had been used to breach several U.S. agencies. In 2024, some companies' employee records were leaked in a breach. (Dreamstime/TNS 2023)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A flaw in MOVEit had been used to breach several U.S. agencies. In 2024, some companies' employee records were leaked in a breach. (Dreamstime/TNS 2023)
By
1 hour ago

Delta Air Lines acknowledged this week that information from its internal directory was leaked in a data breach of a third party, but said it did not include any sensitive employee information.

The data included “things like names, contact information and office location,” but no sensitive personal data, according to the Atlanta-based airline.

The Delta data was part of a much larger hack into employee directories of a couple dozen large companies, including Amazon, Charles Schwab and McDonald’s, according to a blog post by cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

According to Hudson Rock, the stolen data posted in a cybercrime forum dates back to May 2023 and is related to a vulnerability in MOVEit file transfer software widely reported last year. It included more than 57,000 records from Delta, Hudson Rock said. Delta has roughly 100,000 employees.

Among the other organizations impacted by the MOVEit breach last year was the University System of Georgia.

ExploreUniversity System of Georgia alerting those exposed to security breach

Delta said none of its systems have been compromised and its information security team “has validated that this data is internal directory information that originated from a third party.”

“Delta teams work continuously to safeguard Delta’s data as the security and integrity of that information is of the utmost importance,” the company said.

Hudson Rock said in its blog post that the hacker’s message about the data “suggests an intent to make organizations aware of the potential threats and weaknesses in their systems, while also publicizing the data for malicious actors who may misuse it.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement in October 2023 issued a subpoena seeking documents and information from Progress Software on the vulnerability to its MOVEit software.

In August, Progress Software said the SEC’s fact-finding investigation had concluded and the SEC notified Progress that “it does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against the company at this time.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US will appeal judge's ruling that 9/11 defendants can plead guilty and avoid the death...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Wheels Up

Why Delta is backing an Atlanta private jet company
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: SPECIAL

Cox Farms grows to largest greenhouse owner in North America31m ago
Once-shuttered solar factory resumes production outside Atlanta41m ago
The Weather Company enters a new chapter with new leaders2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia2h ago
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security