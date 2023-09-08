University System of Georgia alerting those exposed to security breach

Education
1 hour ago
The University System of Georgia is notifying an undisclosed number of faculty, staff and students that their personal data was compromised during a cyberattack that impacted businesses and agencies worldwide.

The system acknowledged in June that cybercriminals likely breached a software program, called MOVEit Secure File Transfer and Automation, used to store and transfer sensitive data. The statewide system of 26 public colleges and universities is among many presumed victims of the hack by Russian-speaking cybercriminals. Others include a vendor for the Georgia Teachers Retirement System, Fayette County’s fire and emergency services and the National Student Clearinghouse.

On Wednesday, the University System confirmed it is alerting individuals whose information was inappropriately accessed but declined to say how many employees and students might have had their data exposed.

Instead, the University System provided The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with a copy of a message it recently sent to campuses and declined to comment further.

The campus message states: “USG professionals continue to review comprehensively the information that was accessed and have determined that some student, faculty, and staff data were accessed without authorization. The information accessed may include one or more of the following: name, address, email address, phone number, salary and benefit information, and Social Security number, among other personally identifiable information.”

Those affected will get access to complimentary credit monitoring, according to the letter.

