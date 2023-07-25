Fayette County emergency services investigating data breach

Fayette County is investigating a data breach of a billing provider for its fire and emergency services system.

In a news release, the south metro community said that EMS Management and Consultants, Inc., may have been exposed to a breach of a file transfer tool on May 31 and again sometime in June. As many as 2,625 individuals associated with Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services may have had their information impacted in the event.

“EMS MC’s investigation determined that an unknown actor exploited vulnerabilities, accessed the MOVEit Transfer server on May 30, 2023, and took certain data from the MOVEit Transfer server during that time,” the county said. “EMS MC subsequently undertook a time-consuming and detailed review of the data stored on the server at the time of this incident to understand the contents of that data and to whom that data relates.”

The consultancy patched the tool and took mitigation steps to safeguard customer data, the county said. EMS Management and Consultants is working with third party cybersecurity specialists to determine potential impact to the tool and the data housed on the server, the county said.

EMS Management and Consultants said it is unaware of any attempted misuse of information obtained in the breach, but is notifying impacted customers. Those affected should review their account statements and explanation of benefits for unusual activity.