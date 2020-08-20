Delta to block some middle seats, cap seating at 75% through holidays

On planes without middle seats, the airline said it will block certain other seats.

In first class on certain Delta Connection regional jets, it will cap seating at 67%.

Delta said it will try to add flights or use larger planes on routes where planes begin to fill up.

Blocking middle seats does not necessarily mean passengers will be 6 feet away from each other.

But Delta’s chief customer experience officer Bill Lentsch said medical experts have said “more distance on board makes a difference.”

We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. - Bill Lentsch, Delta's Chief Customer Experience Officer

Southwest Airlines is blocking middle seats through at least Oct. 31, but United and American are not.