Business

Delta reports record second quarter revenue, though profit weakens

Airlines have added flights this summer, increasing price competition
Travelers line up to check in to Delta flights at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Monday, July 8, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Travelers line up to check in to Delta flights at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Monday, July 8, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines reported its highest-ever second-quarter revenue, as a record number of travelers take to the skies.

Yet it saw its quarterly profit decline as airlines across the industry rushed to add more flights to take advantage of the demand — driving increased price competition.

Delta’s net income in the quarter ended June 30 declined 29% to $1.3 billion, compared with $1.8 billion a year ago.

“There was a lot of supply added across the industry,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. He said flight capacity is up roughly 8% this summer, while demand is up perhaps 4-5%.

“That’s when you have discounting” at lower fare levels, Bastian said. Prices “have come down, brought on by more supply coming into the market.”

He said Atlanta-based Delta was “impacted a little bit by that.” Airlines lower fares to fill open seats in economy class, which can help drive up total revenue while lowering profit margins.

The airline’s stock price fell in pre-market trading Thursday.

Delta by TradingView

Delta grew its revenue 7% to $16.7 billion in the second quarter, from $15.6 billion a year ago.

But its passenger revenue per available seat mile — a measure of how much each passenger pays to fly — declined 3% year-over-year.

Other airlines have seen more severe impacts. American Airlines in May cut its forecast for second-quarter unit revenue and profit and announced the departure of its chief commercial officer. Southwest Airlines last month cut its forecast for second-quarter unit revenue and faces demands from an activist investor for a change in leadership.

Airlines are also dealing with the effects of higher fuel costs, which were up 12% at Delta. Delta had a 10% increase in overall operating expense to $14.4 billion, from $13.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Bastian said Delta has benefited from the fact that it gets most of its revenue from premium seats, which include first class, business class, premium economy and Comfort+ fares.

There will be a “rebalance” of supply after the summer peak travel period, Bastian said, when growth in flight capacity will slow as the vacation season ends.

Meanwhile, business travel demand is strong, up 10% year-over-year on Delta, according to Bastian.

Business travel firm Corporate Traveler said it saw an 8.5% increase in travel booked to Atlanta in the first half of this year compared with last year. The top cities business travelers were coming from were New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago and Cincinnati, with an increase in international travel as well.

“Business travelers are traveling more than they ever have and traveling differently with all the new hybrid forms of work that facilitate that,” Bastian said.

Looking forward, the airline expects to continue with a double-digit operating margin in the third quarter.

Bastian said travel tends to slow down around a presidential election, “but I don’t expect it to be a material shift at all.”

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Jason Dozier

Atlanta leaders look to support legacy businesses54m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrat shares unlikely tie with potential Trump VP pick
1h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Another low humidity day makes for pleasant heat
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Toto USA

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Toto USA

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Atlanta police release footage of Gwinnett transit bus hijacking
The Latest

Credit: Screenshot/Google Maps

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion
2h ago
NBA deals with NBC, Amazon and ESPN could end TNT partnership
Atlanta co-working startup to open first location outside Perimeter
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform