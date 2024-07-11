“There was a lot of supply added across the industry,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. He said flight capacity is up roughly 8% this summer, while demand is up perhaps 4-5%.

“That’s when you have discounting” at lower fare levels, Bastian said. Prices “have come down, brought on by more supply coming into the market.”

He said Atlanta-based Delta was “impacted a little bit by that.” Airlines lower fares to fill open seats in economy class, which can help drive up total revenue while lowering profit margins.

The airline’s stock price fell in pre-market trading Thursday.

Delta grew its revenue 7% to $16.7 billion in the second quarter, from $15.6 billion a year ago.

But its passenger revenue per available seat mile — a measure of how much each passenger pays to fly — declined 3% year-over-year.

Other airlines have seen more severe impacts. American Airlines in May cut its forecast for second-quarter unit revenue and profit and announced the departure of its chief commercial officer. Southwest Airlines last month cut its forecast for second-quarter unit revenue and faces demands from an activist investor for a change in leadership.

Airlines are also dealing with the effects of higher fuel costs, which were up 12% at Delta. Delta had a 10% increase in overall operating expense to $14.4 billion, from $13.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Bastian said Delta has benefited from the fact that it gets most of its revenue from premium seats, which include first class, business class, premium economy and Comfort+ fares.

There will be a “rebalance” of supply after the summer peak travel period, Bastian said, when growth in flight capacity will slow as the vacation season ends.

Meanwhile, business travel demand is strong, up 10% year-over-year on Delta, according to Bastian.

Business travel firm Corporate Traveler said it saw an 8.5% increase in travel booked to Atlanta in the first half of this year compared with last year. The top cities business travelers were coming from were New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago and Cincinnati, with an increase in international travel as well.

“Business travelers are traveling more than they ever have and traveling differently with all the new hybrid forms of work that facilitate that,” Bastian said.

Looking forward, the airline expects to continue with a double-digit operating margin in the third quarter.

Bastian said travel tends to slow down around a presidential election, “but I don’t expect it to be a material shift at all.”