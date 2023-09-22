Delta to restart Atlanta-Zurich flights as it grows international routes

Delta Air Lines plans to relaunch flights from Atlanta to Zurich, Switzerland next year, as it grows its international flight schedule.

The last time Atlanta-based Delta flew nonstop from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to Zurich was in the summer of 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic decimated air travel in 2020.

The seasonal Atlanta-Zurich route will restart May 31, 2024 with four flights a week, operating through September 8.

Delta now flies from its largest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson to 21 other cities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, and said it is also adding more flights each week to Paris and Venice.

The airline is launching more flights from other cities, including resuming flights from Los Angeles to Shanghai starting March 31, 2024, in addition to flights to Shanghai from Seattle and Detroit. But Delta has not yet announced when it may resume its Atlanta-Shanghai route, suspended since the pandemic.

Delta also said its route from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand that is planned to start next month will now operate year-round, with daily service from November to March and then three flights a week from April to October.

From its hub at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Delta said it will launch flights to Naples starting next May.