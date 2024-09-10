A Delta Airbus A350 was taxiing for departure at the Atlanta airport when its wingtip struck the tail of a Delta Connection regional jet, according to preliminary information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said it will investigate the incident, which occurred at around 10:10 a.m.

The A350 was Delta Flight 295, a flight to Tokyo, according to FAA. The Delta Connection aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ900 operated by Endeavor Air as Flight 5526.

Passengers on one aircraft are being taken by bus to Concourse B, while the other aircraft taxied to a gate. The airport said there is “minimal impact” to its operations.

Meteorologist Jason Adams at WFTS in Tampa posted on X that while taxiing out for a flight, another plane appears to have “clipped the back of our plane.”

“Very jarring, metal scraping sounds then loud bags,” he wrote. “We’re fine. No fire or smoke.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has contacted Delta and the airport for comment. This story will be updated.

This is a developing story. More details to come.