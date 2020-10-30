Delta pilots union reaches deal to avoid furloughs

Delta’s senior vice president John Laughter said in a memo to pilots Thursday evening that the agreement allows Delta “to generate much needed savings through a path to help avoid furloughs.”

The union said in the deal, the company would also make some improvements in pilot schedules and establish a plan for pilots to save extra money for retirement with tax savings.

Delta last month said it would be able to avoid furloughs for flight attendants and ground workers in the U.S. because of buyouts, early retirements and other cost-cutting measures. The pilots were the last employee group at the airline facing the threat of furloughs.

The contract language is yet to be finalized. Once it is, it will become a tentative agreement to be reviewed by the union leadership and put up for a vote by Delta’s roughly 14,000 pilots.

Laughter said Delta will delay the effective date of furloughs until Nov. 28, to allow time for pilots to vote on the agreement.

The pilots agreement in principle includes a provision that if a federal CARES Act extension under the same terms as the original stimulus deal is approved, the agreement will pause.