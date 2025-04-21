A Delta Air Lines plane bound for Atlanta was evacuated on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport after an engine caught fire on Monday.
Flight 1213 on an Airbus A330 jet had 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots on board when one of the aircraft’s two engines caught fire.
There were no initial reports of injures, according to Atlanta-based Delta.
Delta apologized to customers for the experience.
“Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible,” Delta said in a written statement.
After the evacuation, passengers were taken back to the Orlando airport terminal. Delta said it will bring in additional planes to fly customers to their destinations.
The airline said maintenance teams will examine the aircraft.
Delta has had other high-profile emergencies this year, including a crash landing at the Toronto airport in February that injured 21 people who were hospitalized.
In February, a Delta plane returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in February after a haze was reported inside the cabin, with passengers evacuating via emergency slides.
And in January, a Delta plane was evacuated onto a snowy runway at the Atlanta airport after experiencing an engine problem, contributing to hundreds of flight cancellations on the day of a snowstorm.
