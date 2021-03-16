Delta offers miles for donations toward Lyft rides to vaccine sites

Lyft launched a “Fund a Ride” program in which people can donate to cover rides coordinated by a nonprofit with the goal of helping low-income, uninsured and at-risk people. The rideshare company said its vaccine access partners include United Way, NAACP, National Down Syndrome Society, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging.

Those who need help getting to a vaccine site can check if they’re eligible for a free or discounted Lyft ride.