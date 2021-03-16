X

Delta offers miles for donations toward Lyft rides to vaccine sites

It was a smooth process Monday, March 15 afternoon at the mass vaccination site at Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville. With expanded eligibility, the daily number of vaccines administered was more than doubled to 2,100.
Credit: C.COM

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta Air Lines is offering 250 miles to frequent fliers who donate money toward a Lyft ride to a vaccination site for someone in need.

Lyft launched a “Fund a Ride” program in which people can donate to cover rides coordinated by a nonprofit with the goal of helping low-income, uninsured and at-risk people. The rideshare company said its vaccine access partners include United Way, NAACP, National Down Syndrome Society, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging.

Those who need help getting to a vaccine site can check if they’re eligible for a free or discounted Lyft ride.

Delta is offering the one-time, 250-mile bonus to the first 15,000 SkyMiles frequent fliers who fund a ride worth $5 or more by May 31 through their Lyft profile linked with SkyMiles. Hilton and JPMorgan Chase are also partnering with Lyft by offering incentives.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

