Delta offers miles for donations toward Lyft rides to vaccine sites

Delta Air Lines is offering 250 miles to frequent fliers who donate money toward a Lyft ride to a vaccination site for someone in need.
Lyft launched a “Fund a Ride” program in which people can donate to cover rides coordinated by a nonprofit with the goal of helping low-income, uninsured and at-risk people. The rideshare company said its vaccine access partners include United Way, NAACP, National Down Syndrome Society, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the National Asian Pacific Center on Aging.
Those who need help getting to a vaccine site can check if they’re eligible for a free or discounted Lyft ride.
Delta is offering the one-time, 250-mile bonus to the first 15,000 SkyMiles frequent fliers who fund a ride worth $5 or more by May 31 through their Lyft profile linked with SkyMiles. Hilton and JPMorgan Chase are also partnering with Lyft by offering incentives.