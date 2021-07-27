Delta loosens ticket restrictions after customers can’t reach agents

“The unexpected pace of the return of our customers has resulted in some unforeseen challenges as we ramp up to meet demand and handle a record-breaking level of calls,” Bastian told customers Tuesday.

He acknowledged that “the last thing you want is to experience long hold times when you call reservations or receive a notification that your flight schedule has changed.”

To alleviate the problem, the Atlanta-based airline also is hiring more than 5,000 people, including 1,300 reservations specialists who will be trained by September and 3,000 in airport customer service and other areas. Delta has hired more than 2,200 people in Georgia so far this year.

Delta is also extending its elite frequent fliers’ Medallion status through Jan. 31, 2023 and their upgrade certificates.